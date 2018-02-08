Man arrested after gun, drugs found - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested after gun, drugs found

(Source: Steele Police Dept.) (Source: Steele Police Dept.)
STEELE, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri man was arrested after a gun and drugs were found by police.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield stated in a news release a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a residence on Cobblestone Lane.

Investigators found and seized suspected methamphetamine and a handgun, according to the chief.

A 42-year-old man from Steele was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stanfield stated the man's name is not being released until formal charges are filed with the Pemiscot Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Pemiscot County sheriff's deputies, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol aided in executing the search warrant.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Burger chain has beef with how Arkansas taxes manager meals

    Burger chain has beef with how Arkansas taxes manager meals

    Thursday, February 8 2018 5:45 PM EST2018-02-08 22:45:28 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A chain of fast food restaurants went before the Arkansas Supreme Court with a beef over state sales tax collections.

    A chain of fast food restaurants went before the Arkansas Supreme Court with a beef over state sales tax collections.

  • McCrory schools cancel classes due to flu

    McCrory schools cancel classes due to flu

    Thursday, February 8 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-02-08 20:47:05 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:03 PM EST2018-02-08 21:03:38 GMT
    (Source: McCrory School District via Facebook)(Source: McCrory School District via Facebook)

    The McCrory School District has canceled classes for Friday due to a flu outbreak in the district.

    The McCrory School District has canceled classes for Friday due to a flu outbreak in the district.

  • Chicken Salad Chick looks to open restaurant in Jonesboro

    Chicken Salad Chick looks to open restaurant in Jonesboro

    Thursday, February 8 2018 4:00 PM EST2018-02-08 21:00:55 GMT
    (Source: Chicken Salad Chick website)(Source: Chicken Salad Chick website)

    A popular southern restaurant centered around all things chicken salad might soon be coming to Jonesboro. Tuesday, the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a site plan approval for Chicken Salad Chick. 

    A popular southern restaurant centered around all things chicken salad might soon be coming to Jonesboro. Tuesday, the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a site plan approval for Chicken Salad Chick. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly