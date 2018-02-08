Man arrested after gun, drugs found

A Missouri man was arrested after a gun and drugs were found by police.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield stated in a news release a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a residence on Cobblestone Lane.

Investigators found and seized suspected methamphetamine and a handgun, according to the chief.

A 42-year-old man from Steele was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stanfield stated the man's name is not being released until formal charges are filed with the Pemiscot Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Pemiscot County sheriff's deputies, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol aided in executing the search warrant.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.