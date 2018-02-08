Special report tonight: Out of Bounds

Thursday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Tax collectors in Arkansas upset with company's payments

Restaurant returning to Jonesboro

1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing at Texas church service

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Special report: Out of Bounds

If you're the parent of an athlete you know things can get heated on the sidelines. Region 8 Sports Director Jason Hurst reports on the impact of local referees on Region 8 News.

Drowsy driving

Getting behind the wheel, there are a ton of distractions, but a new study suggests lack of sleep may be a big concern for drivers. Mallory Jordan breaks down the study on Region 8 News.

Winter Olympics

Tonight the 2018 Olympic Winter Games officially get underway from Pyeongchang, South Korea. Here is the TV schedule.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy, 7 p.m.

Scandal, 8 p.m.

How to Get Away with Murder, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

2018 Olympic Winter Games, 7 p.m.

Slight warm-up coming

Higher temperatures are expected Friday as we warm up to the mid-50s. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.