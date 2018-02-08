McCrory schools cancel classes due to flu

The McCrory School District has canceled classes for Friday, Feb. 9, due to a flu outbreak in the district.

According to a post on the McCrory School District Facebook page, an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) day will be used.

"We will be disinfecting all buildings tomorrow and this weekend," the district said in the post. "Please help us out with this and do not send students to school who are still showing symptoms of illness."

Classes will resume on Monday.

