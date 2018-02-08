Arkansas court: Lawsuit in anchorwoman's death can proceed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court says the mother of a television news anchor killed in a 2008 attack can move forward with a complaint that hospital employees not involved in the journalist's medical care acted outrageously as the woman was dying.

Justices said Thursday that St. Vincent Infirmary could be released from part of a lawsuit filed after the workers looked at Anne Pressly's medical records. The court dismissed a cross-appeal, however, which will let a Pulaski County judge decide whether the employees acted in an "extreme and outrageous" manner.

A lawyer for one employee said his client didn't share what she saw. Lawyer Justin Eisele said that while his client shouldn't have looked at Pressley's records, what she did wasn't "outrage" under the law.

Pressly's killer, Curtis Vance, is in prison.

