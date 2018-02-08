Judge to review Arkansas town's traffic data

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A judge will review data regarding the types of traffic tickets written by police in north-central Arkansas that triggered speed-trap sanctions against the city.

The town of Damascus was found in violation of the state's speed-trap laws last year and was ordered to cease patrol of all highways. City Attorney Beau Wilcox said at a Wednesday hearing that the sanction has hindered the city's shrinking police force.

Damascus was found in violation of the state's speed-trap statute because the city's revenues from fines exceeded 30 percent of expenditures for each of the two previous years.

But Wilcox says that state investigators who reviewed Damascus' traffic-related ticket data skewed results because they didn't properly extract and separate traffic-related offenses when determining the revenue stream of the city's police department.

An evidence hearing is expected to bet set in April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.