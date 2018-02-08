Chicken Salad Chick looks to open restaurant in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Chicken Salad Chick looks to open restaurant in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A popular southern restaurant centered around all things chicken salad might soon be coming to Jonesboro.

Tuesday, the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will consider a site plan approval for Chicken Salad Chick.

Once opened, it would be the first Chicken Salad Chick location in Arkansas.

The restaurant, which is headquartered in Auburn, AL, has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

According to a proposed site plan for the restaurant, the building will be located at 2923 Parkwood Road next to Tacos 4 Life. The site plan shows the location will have a drive-thru window.

Region 8 News has reached out to Chicken Salad Chick's corporate office for more information. We have yet to hear back from them. Their website does not yet list Jonesboro as a future location for a Chicken Salad Chick location.

