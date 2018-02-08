Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue.

According to a story from KARK, so-called fitness trackers can detail where you are and even keep a map of where you run, including a location or route.

Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer Major William Phillips said military officials work to avoid giving away specifics on locations and speak with soldiers about safety and privacy issues.

"Every year, every soldier, every airman goes through an informational security program training event which talks about how they conduct themselves online and wearing trackable devices," Phillips said.

The training also helps soldiers understand where phones and other devices can be taken, Phillips said.

