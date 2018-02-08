Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

(Source: KARK-TV) (Source: KARK-TV)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

According to a story from KARK, so-called fitness trackers can detail where you are and even keep a map of where you run, including a location or route. 

Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Officer Major William Phillips said military officials work to avoid giving away specifics on locations and speak with soldiers about safety and privacy issues. 

"Every year, every soldier, every airman goes through an informational security program training event which talks about how they conduct themselves online and wearing trackable devices," Phillips said. 

The training also helps soldiers understand where phones and other devices can be taken, Phillips said. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-02-09 03:14:25 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-09 03:40:10 GMT
    Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

  • Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-08 23:55:40 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-09 02:57:57 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

  • Jonesboro Unlimited: city adds 1,200+ jobs in 2017

    Jonesboro Unlimited: city adds 1,200+ jobs in 2017

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-02-09 02:35:03 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboro Unlimited)(Source: Jonesboro Unlimited)

    On Thursday, Jonesboro Unlimited announced the addition of more than 1,200 new full-time jobs in 2017. Those jobs came from five target industries Jonesboro Unlimited identified through their campaign.

    On Thursday, Jonesboro Unlimited announced the addition of more than 1,200 new full-time jobs in 2017. Those jobs came from five target industries Jonesboro Unlimited identified through their campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly