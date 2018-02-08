Flu shots available at Arkansas local health units - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flu shots available at Arkansas local health units

LITTLE ROCK, AR

It is not too late to get a flu shot this year and Arkansas state health officials have created another opportunity to get the shot taken care of. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the Arkansas Department of Health is offering free flu shots at each of the local health units around the state. 

There is no out of pocket cost for patients to get the shots, KARK reported Thursday. 

There have been 125 deaths in the state, including three children, due to the flu this flu season. Officials say the free flu shot campaign is geared toward children under the age of two, adults over 65, pregnant women or women up to two weeks after delivering a baby, people with chronic health problems like cancer or heart disease, people with a suppressed immune system or people who live in a nursing home or chronic care facility. 

For a list of the local health units in the state, click here.  

