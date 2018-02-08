Denim jeans project to help build awareness

A project at Arkansas State University will help to educate people on the issue of sexual assault, officials said Thursday.

According to a media release, the Arkansas State University Department of Art and Design are asking for denim jean donations for the project, which is part of the spring Pack Pact events.

Officials say the rear pockets of the jeans will be used to make a pocket quilt. The pocket quilt will be used to collect stories and comments for people to talk about their experience as sexual assault victims for Sexual Assault Awareness week during the month of April.

The donations can be taken to the Department of Art and Design office in the Fine Arts Center before March 2.

Anyone wanting information on the project can call the department chair, Dr. Temma Balducci.

