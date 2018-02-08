Denim jeans project to help build awareness - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Denim jeans project to help build awareness

A-State Dean B. Ellis Library (Source: KAIT) A-State Dean B. Ellis Library (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A project at Arkansas State University will help to educate people on the issue of sexual assault, officials said Thursday. 

According to a media release, the Arkansas State University Department of Art and Design are asking for denim jean donations for the project, which is part of the spring Pack Pact events.

Officials say the rear pockets of the jeans will be used to make a pocket quilt. The pocket quilt will be used to collect stories and comments for people to talk about their experience as sexual assault victims for Sexual Assault Awareness week during the month of April. 

The donations can be taken to the Department of Art and Design office in the Fine Arts Center before March 2. 

Anyone wanting information on the project can call the department chair, Dr. Temma Balducci. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-02-09 03:14:25 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-09 03:40:10 GMT
    Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

  • Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-08 23:55:40 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-09 02:57:57 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

  • Jonesboro Unlimited: city adds 1,200+ jobs in 2017

    Jonesboro Unlimited: city adds 1,200+ jobs in 2017

    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:35 PM EST2018-02-09 02:35:03 GMT
    (Source: Jonesboro Unlimited)(Source: Jonesboro Unlimited)

    On Thursday, Jonesboro Unlimited announced the addition of more than 1,200 new full-time jobs in 2017. Those jobs came from five target industries Jonesboro Unlimited identified through their campaign.

    On Thursday, Jonesboro Unlimited announced the addition of more than 1,200 new full-time jobs in 2017. Those jobs came from five target industries Jonesboro Unlimited identified through their campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly