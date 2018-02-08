Jailers needed as new jail ready to open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jailers needed as new jail ready to open

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A new jail in Lawrence County is ready to open as officials there are looking to hire additional jailers. 

According to Sheriff Jeff Yates, the department is wanting to hire five new jailers to make sure the jail is fully staffed when it opens in March. The new jail will have around 70 inmates, up from the 30 who are already housed in the jail. 

Yates said the increase in the number of inmates also means more staff. 

"We're taking applications right now. We'll probably continue to take them until at least the sixth of March trying to get everything staffed," Yates said. 

Officials want to have some of the jailers hired by mid-February in order to start training for their new jobs. Anyone who is over the age of 18 and has an interest in the job can call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 870-886-2525 for more information. 

