Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

Capt. Greg Johnson was selected as the Officer of the Year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017.

Jonesboro firefighter Matt Vaughan was selected as Firefighter of the Year while Capt. Greg Johnson was selected as Officer of the Year.

According to a media release, Vaughan, who has been with the department for 10 years, was picked due to his dedication and commitment to the department.

"Whether interacting with the public or around the station, Matt holds the values and principles of the JFD to the highest standard," Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said.

Johnson, who has been with the department for 28 years, works as a mechanic and comes in on his day off to make sure everything is in working order, Miller said.

"He always strives for perfection for himself, while setting the example for those he works with on each shift, whether it be in responding to emergencies, training or the daily work routine," Miller said.

