Jonesboro firefighters receive awards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department) Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)
Capt. Greg Johnson was selected as the Officer of the Year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department) Capt. Greg Johnson was selected as the Officer of the Year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

Jonesboro firefighter Matt Vaughan was selected as Firefighter of the Year while Capt. Greg Johnson was selected as Officer of the Year. 

According to a media release, Vaughan, who has been with the department for 10 years, was picked due to his dedication and commitment to the department. 

"Whether interacting with the public or around the station, Matt holds the values and principles of the JFD to the highest standard," Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said. 

Johnson, who has been with the department for 28 years, works as a mechanic and comes in on his day off to make sure everything is in working order, Miller said. 

"He always strives for perfection for himself, while setting the example for those he works with on each shift, whether it be in responding to emergencies, training or the daily work routine," Miller said. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Winter Olympics ready to begin

    Winter Olympics ready to begin

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-02-09 04:24:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-09 04:37:26 GMT
    The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

    The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday. 

    The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday. 

  • Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-02-09 03:14:25 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-09 03:40:10 GMT
    Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

  • Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-08 23:55:40 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-09 02:57:57 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly