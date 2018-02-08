Winter Olympics ready to begin - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Winter Olympics ready to begin

The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC) The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday. 

Mixed doubles curling and men's normal hill ski jumping were the featured sports Thursday in "Day-Minus-One," according to a report from NBC. As the Olympics officially start Friday, there was an announcement that Erin Hamlin will be the flag bearer for the U.S. team during the opening ceremonies. 

Hamlin, who is a four-time Olympian, said the opportunity is an honor. 

"Everyone from home is ready to cheer you on; watching and supporting you. It's a pretty amazing moment," Hamlin told NBC. 

The weather is also expected to be cold Friday for the opening ceremonies, which can be seen on NBC Region 8 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Winter Olympics ready to begin

    Winter Olympics ready to begin

    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:24 PM EST2018-02-09 04:24:16 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-09 04:37:26 GMT
    The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)The 2018 Winter Olympics start Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

    The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday. 

    The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday. 

  • Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Jonesboro firefighters receive awards

    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-02-09 03:14:25 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-02-09 03:40:10 GMT
    Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)Matt Vaughan was selected as the 2017 Jonesboro Firefighter of the Year. (Source: Jonesboro Fire Department)

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

    A pair of Jonesboro firefighters were honored Thursday for their work and service to the department for 2017. 

  • Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Fitness trackers raising concerns for military bases

    Thursday, February 8 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-02-08 23:55:40 GMT
    Thursday, February 8 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-09 02:57:57 GMT
    (Source: KARK-TV)(Source: KARK-TV)

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    An app on a smartphone or watch may be giving away sensitive military locations of soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton said this week as Arkansas National Guard officials are also working on the issue. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly