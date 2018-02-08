Winter Olympics ready to begin

The Winter Olympics kick off Friday in Pyeongchang, as the events actually started Thursday.

Mixed doubles curling and men's normal hill ski jumping were the featured sports Thursday in "Day-Minus-One," according to a report from NBC. As the Olympics officially start Friday, there was an announcement that Erin Hamlin will be the flag bearer for the U.S. team during the opening ceremonies.

Hamlin, who is a four-time Olympian, said the opportunity is an honor.

"Everyone from home is ready to cheer you on; watching and supporting you. It's a pretty amazing moment," Hamlin told NBC.

The weather is also expected to be cold Friday for the opening ceremonies, which can be seen on NBC Region 8 at 7 p.m.

