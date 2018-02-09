1 killed, 2 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Police in Poplar Bluff arrested a man following a deadly shooting.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a residence in the 1100-block of Franklin Street on Thursday. A male subject was reportedly inside the home with a firearm.

Police arrived and gunshots were heard coming from inside the home. A man identified as Ricky Davis, Jr. appeared in the doorway as officers approached and he was taken into custody.

PBPD stated officers entered the home and found 36-year-old Janice Thomas of Poplar Bluff "suffering from fatal gunshot wounds."

Two other victims, 19-year-old Ladaijha Thomas of Poplar Bluff and 25-year-old Oshay Thomas of New Madrid, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The pair were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Three others were also inside the home at the time but did not sustain injuries.

Davis is in the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android