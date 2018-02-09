1 killed, 2 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

1 killed, 2 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

Ricky Davis, Jr. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Ricky Davis, Jr. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KAIT) -

Police in Poplar Bluff arrested a man following a deadly shooting.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a residence in the 1100-block of Franklin Street on Thursday. A male subject was reportedly inside the home with a firearm.

Police arrived and gunshots were heard coming from inside the home. A man identified as Ricky Davis, Jr. appeared in the doorway as officers approached and he was taken into custody.

PBPD stated officers entered the home and found 36-year-old Janice Thomas of Poplar Bluff "suffering from fatal gunshot wounds."

Two other victims, 19-year-old Ladaijha Thomas of Poplar Bluff and 25-year-old Oshay Thomas of New Madrid, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The pair were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Three others were also inside the home at the time but did not sustain injuries.

Davis is in the Butler County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges.

