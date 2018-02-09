Paragould man injured in tractor trailer roll over

A Paragould man was airlifted to a Jonesboro hospital Thursday after his tractor-trailer rolled over in the Bootheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Neal M. Hicks was driving east on Highway 412, one mile north of Arbyrd, MO.

MSHP stated at approximately 6:15 p.m., the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.

Hicks was taken by Air Evac to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro where he was treated for minor injuries.

The crash report indicates Hicks was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck.

