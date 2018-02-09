Bridge work Monday will affect Jonesboro traffic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bridge work Monday will affect Jonesboro traffic

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Bridge work could affect traffic for some in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, the city’s street department and the Craighead County Road Department will start replacing a bridge on Nestle Road Monday, Feb. 12.

That road is between Highland Drive and Nestle Way.

Work will begin at 8 a.m.

Dispatch said truck traffic will be detoured to Commerce Drive.

The project should be completed by Feb. 16.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

