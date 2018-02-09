Bridge work Monday will affect Jonesboro traffic

Bridge work could affect traffic for some in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, the city’s street department and the Craighead County Road Department will start replacing a bridge on Nestle Road Monday, Feb. 12.

That road is between Highland Drive and Nestle Way.

Work will begin at 8 a.m.

Dispatch said truck traffic will be detoured to Commerce Drive.

The project should be completed by Feb. 16.

