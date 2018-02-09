Don't "phubb" your valentine this year

With Valentine's Day just days away you may be thinking about what you can do for your significant other, but it could be as simple as putting your phone down.

In an article by the Washington Post, “phubbing” is described as the act of snubbing others in favor of your mobile phone.

Research shows this act can lead to a decline in your relationship.

The article states in a study of 145 adults, phubbing decreases marital satisfaction and can lead to depression.

To read the full study and get tips on how to avoid phubbing your valentine this year, click here.

