Police: Man killed by gunshots from officer, not crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police say a man was killed by an off-duty officer's gunshot last October, not as a result of a vehicle crash as he drove through a brick wall.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that Lt. Michael Ford says 28-year-old James Hartsfield was killed by bullets from the weapon of officer Brittany Gunn.
    
Gunn was in uniform but off-duty and working security for a parking lot Oct. 7 when police say she saw Hartsfield in his vehicle and apparently drinking alcohol.
    
Police said she stopped the car and ordered Hartsfield out, but he drove away with Gunn in the passenger seat.
    
Police say Gunn fired several times before Hartsfield crashed through the wall and landed on a city street.
    
Prosecutors are now reviewing the case file on the shooting.
    
