8 arrested for drugs, guns during warrant search

Police and deputies were busy early Friday as they executed a search warrant netting at least eight suspects.

According to the Trumann Police Department, the warrant was served at 135 Poplar Avenue by the department and members of the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office.

Police report finding controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and firearms during the search.

The following is a list of those arrested:

Charles L. Brownlee, Trumann, AR, 39- Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony and misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana w/intent to deliver, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons

Heather N. Smith, Trumann, AR, 22-Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony and misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana w/intent to deliver

Randall K. Case, Trumann, AR, 46-Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony and misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, not cocaine or methamphetamine, with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device

Angela M. Smith, Trumann, AR, 47-Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver, Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony and misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, not cocaine or methamphetamine, with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Unlawful Use of a Communication Device

Hallie L. Wiruth, Beech Grove, AR, 43-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony and misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Swanda Puckett, Jonesboro, AR, 38-Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance that is not cocaine or methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony)

Clifton E. Puckett, Jonesboro, AR, 36-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Carl E. Holt, Trumann, AR, 37-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana)

Trumann police anticipate an additional arrest as a result of the search warrant.

