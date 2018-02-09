Undocumented worker facing deportation following sexual assault charge

An undocumented immigrant faces deportation after Jonesboro police say he harassed one woman and sexually assaulted another.

Jonesboro police arrested Oscar Fernando Aguilar, 26, after a woman claimed he asked her to perform oral sex on him.

He’s also accused of grabbing another woman by the buttocks and trying to kiss her.

The first victim claimed she was sitting in her parked car in the 500-block of Washington Avenue on Monday, Jan. 29, when Aguilar walked up.

He told the woman he could not speak English, then pulled out his phone, typed a message, then handed the phone to her.

“She advised that the message on the phone stated that she would let him in her vehicle and perform oral sex on him,” the incident report stated. “[The victim] then rolled her window up and shut the door.”

The woman claimed Aguilar stood at her window, tapping on it and repeating, “Come on, baby.”

A short time later the woman’s co-worker spotted Aguilar sitting inside the victim’s vehicle and contacted police.

Officers arrested Aguilar on suspicion of harassment and disorderly conduct.

After fingerprinting and positively identifying him, officers learned that Aguilar “was not in the country legally.”

Police contacted an agent with the Department of Homeland Security/Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agent later informed police that Aguilar, who is from Hidalgo, Mexico, admitted he was illegal and that ICE would begin the deportation process.

The day after his arrest, another woman stepped forward to say Aguilar had sexually assaulted her the same day.

The woman claimed she was carrying a box to The Arts Center, 328 S. Main, when Aguilar approached her and “insisted” on carrying the box into the building, repeatedly saying, “That’s okay, baby.”

Once inside, the woman said Aguilar put the box down then walked over to her and started to hug her. She told police he “ran his hand down her back and grabbed her buttocks.”

She said Aguilar then tried to kiss her.

According to the incident report, the woman picked Aguilar out of a photo lineup as the suspect who assaulted her.

On Jan. 31, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Aguilar with second-degree sexual assault and set his bond at $50,000.

Aguilar remains in the Craighead County Detention Center.

