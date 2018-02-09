Arkansas Works cost increases 14 percent per enrollee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Recent state figures show the average cost per person of subsidized private health insurance under Arkansas Works increased more than 14 percent last month.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the spike is in part due to premium increases that had taken effect Jan. 1.



Under Arkansas Works, the state uses federal and state funds to buy coverage on the state's exchange for people who qualify for Medicaid under the 2014 program expansion.



Department of Human Services data show the state made payments last month to insurance companies that averaged about $578 per health enrollee. That was a 14.4 percent increase from the average $505 paid per enrollee in December.



The program's cost will determine whether Arkansas will owe money to the federal government under the waiver authorizing Arkansas Works.



