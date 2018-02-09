School bus caught in Kansas City gunfight; no children hurt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a school bus with students aboard was damaged and two adults in other vehicles were hurt in a Kansas City gun battle.



Police spokesman Lionel Colón says none of the five children on the bus were injured when gunfire erupted shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. A window on the bus was shot out before the driver could get it to a safe location. Kansas City Public School spokesman Ray Weikal says the bus was transporting students from an elementary school.



Gunfire also struck two other vehicles, injuring a man and a woman. Police say the woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police described the man's injuries as non-life threatening.



Police didn't immediately make any arrests. Colón says it's unclear if the man and woman were bystanders.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)