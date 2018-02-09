Secret Service looking for man wanted in connection to child porn

Multiple agencies are searching for a man in connection with a child porn investigation who's believed to be in the Jonesboro area.

According to a news release sent to Region 8 News on Friday from the U.S. Secret Service, Jeremy Brent Kersey is wanted by the Jonesboro Police Department, Craighead County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Secret Service for distribution and possession of child pornography and possession of a firearm.

The release did not provide further details about the investigation itself.

The release said his last known residence is in Jonesboro.

Authorities believe he may be living in a remote wooded area in Northeast or Northwest Arkansas. He's been wanted for more than 2 years.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Jonesboro police arrested Kersey in 2014 as he was in the act of downloading child pornography, according to court documents.

Initially, Kersey's bond was set at $1 million, but it was later reduced to $50,000 and he bonded out.

In 2015, as he was awaiting trial, he failed to appear for a court appearance and a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Kersey has been on the run ever since.

