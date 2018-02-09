JPD: Woman lost $66,000 to "Nigerian prince"

A woman claims a Nigerian prince caused royal pains for her elderly mother.

The woman told Jonesboro police her 75-year-old mother received an email from a “Nigerian prince” claiming she had won $2.5 million and just needed to send him money to claim it.

The complainant told investigators in the past year her mom has sent money grams and wire transfers to different cities and countries.

She estimates her mother lost a total of $66,000.

Police told the woman to contact the attorney general’s office and file a complaint.

If you have been the victim of fraud, call the AG’s office at 1-800-448-3014 or file a consumer complaint at this link.

