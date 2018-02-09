Smoke causes concern in several counties

Where there’s smoke…

There’s a controlled burn.

Region 8 News, as well as numerous law enforcement agencies, have received calls concerning a large amount of smoke over parts of Fulton, Izard, Sharp and Stone Counties.

Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler sent several photos of the smoke over his town.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office informs us that the Arkansas Forestry Commission is burning off 2,300 acres between Allison and Optimus.

The sheriff’s office stresses that this is a controlled burn.

