Arkansas State Police investigating Carroll County homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - State police are assisting with a homicide investigation in northern Arkansas involving the death of a 37-year-old man.



The Carroll County sheriff's department requested assistance from the agency to investigate the death of Christopher Alvard, whose body was discovered by deputies Thursday afternoon in a home near Eureka Springs.



The state agency on Friday said special agents have been assigned to the case.



Alvard's body has been transported to the state crime laboratory to determine the cause of death.

