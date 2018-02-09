School district to close Monday due to illness

Another school district in Region 8 has announced it will not hold classes due to illness.

According to the Riverview School District, classes will be canceled on Monday, Feb. 12. The district said this is due to illness in the district.

"Custodial and maintenance crews will use Monday to continue disinfecting our buildings and classrooms," the district said.

The school encourages families with children who are sick to make sure their child has fully recovered before returning to school.

Though classes will be canceled, district tournament games scheduled for Monday night at the Riverview Activity Center will continue as planned.

Classes will resume at the Riverview School District on Tuesday.

"We hope everyone takes this opportunity to feel better," the district said.

On Friday, McCrory schools called off classes due to illness. McCrory will resume classes on Monday.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.