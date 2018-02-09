Reports of fake U.S. currency circulating

The Gosnell Police Department has had multiple cases of fake money circulating the community within the past month.

If you encounter fake U.S. currency, Chief Darrell Watkins wants to make sure you know how to handle it.

Watkins said there are a couple of different ways to check for authenticity, including the feel, different markings and even markers that many businesses use.

But Watkins said if you’re still uncertain, don’t hang on to the bill.

“It is a crime, it is a federal crime to even possess this type of money,” Watkins said. “So, if you think it’s fake or you think the currency is bad, just contact any law enforcement.”

It's important to not just throw fake bills away.

Watkins said that makes it much easier for fake money to end up back in circulation and cause more people to become victims.

Once Gosnell police receive fake bills and go through proper court proceedings, Watkins said they'll send all of those bills to the Secret Service in Little Rock.

