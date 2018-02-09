Police department considering "Meet the Chief" meetings - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police department considering "Meet the Chief" meetings

GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 police department is reaching out to the community for answers.

Gosnell Police Chief Darrel Watkins started with social media.

Watkins used a post on Facebook to get feedback from the community about a "Meet the Chief" gathering.

Watkins said it would be a good opportunity to educate people about everyday policing and hear from the community about any concerns.

Watkins hasn't set a date for the meeting yet, but he is looking at the possibility of making it a regular meeting.

He plans to get Mayor Don Marshall and as many community members involved as possible.

  • Ex-Miss America from Arkansas squares off with state senator

    Friday, February 9 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-02-10 01:31:59 GMT
    A former Miss America says society could use both engineers and entertainers, and she's not happy with an Arkansas politician who criticized a university's decision to promote its dance majors.

  • Reports of fake U.S. currency circulating

    Friday, February 9 2018 5:42 PM EST2018-02-09 22:42:01 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-02-10 01:16:57 GMT
    The Gosnell Police Department has had multiple cases of fake money circulating the community within the past month.

  • Police department considering "Meet the Chief" meetings

    Friday, February 9 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-02-09 22:48:31 GMT
    Friday, February 9 2018 8:08 PM EST2018-02-10 01:08:37 GMT
    A Region 8 police department is reaching out to the community for answers.

