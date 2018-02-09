Police department considering "Meet the Chief" meetings

A Region 8 police department is reaching out to the community for answers.

Gosnell Police Chief Darrel Watkins started with social media.

Watkins used a post on Facebook to get feedback from the community about a "Meet the Chief" gathering.

Watkins said it would be a good opportunity to educate people about everyday policing and hear from the community about any concerns.

Watkins hasn't set a date for the meeting yet, but he is looking at the possibility of making it a regular meeting.

He plans to get Mayor Don Marshall and as many community members involved as possible.

