15,000 people expected at Arkansas Sport Show

The Arkansas Sport Show is attracting many outdoor enthusiasts this weekend.

The show highlights the latest outdoor sport products for hunting, fishing, boating and much more.

There will also be special seminars held throughout the event.

Visitors can also take advantage of various attractions like the Arkansas Game and Fish Mobile Aquarium.

The show is all organized by volunteers with the Jonesboro Rotary Club, with a goal of collecting donations to benefit the community.

Event proceeds help them support various community projects and provide scholarships for area students.

The show is being held at the First National Bank Arena and adult tickets are $8.

The admission price for kids ages 6 through 12 is $4, kids under 6 get in free.

The show will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event will continue on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m.

Sunday will be the final day of the event, with hours from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

