Center to host annual hog butchering

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Eddie Mae Herron Center and Museum in Pocahontas will host a ceremonial hog butchering on Saturday.

The hog will be slaughtered in the same manner that people did many years ago, in honor of Black History Month.

The annual event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen, who is a butcher by trade, will be doing the butchering of the hog.

A community lunch will be held afterward.

