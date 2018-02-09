Little Rock to Austin flight set for April - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas residents will be able to fly to Texas' capital city on a non-stop basis starting April 29. 

According to a media release from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Florida-based Via Airlines will be offering the flights on a 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145. 

The airline goes to 17 different airports as of now and airport officials say the opportunity to expand service to a growing market is important. 

The airport has seen two other announcements so far this year. Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop service to Denver, starting March 1, while American/Envoy will begin flying non-stop to Washington, DC on April 3. 

