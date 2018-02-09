Emergency crews having hard time reading addresses in the county

Craighead County officials are seeing a problem with reading addresses in the county while responding to calls.

Sheriff Marty Boyd said this has always been an issue, but now it is getting more difficult when responding to emergency calls when addresses are not marked on homes.

Boyd said it adds more time to their response which can be dangerous.

Everyone is encouraged, whether you live in the county or inside city limits, to make sure your address is visible and easy to read at night for emergency personnel.

