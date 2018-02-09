Hoxie PD to give presentation to city council after body camera - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie PD to give presentation to city council after body camera purchase

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

The Hoxie Police Department is scheduled to give a presentation to the city council after the department purchased body cameras.

Chief Glen Smith said the department bought eight cameras for around $3,600.

He said the purpose of the presentation is to educate council members on how the cameras will be used.

They will also discuss how the camera will better help the police department in the future.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly