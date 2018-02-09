Reimbursement rates to be investigated by Atty. General

A series of complaints about a drop in reimbursement rates paid to pharmacies around the state has drawn the attention of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK and a statement from her office, Rutledge said she will be requesting information from CVS Caremark after receiving the complaints.

"The change in reimbursement rates by the Pharmacy Benefit Managers has hurt Arkansans in every community across the state," Rutledge said in a statement. "Local pharmacists are critical members of Arkansas' communities. Due to these changes, pharmacists are facing tough decisions because the reimbursements do not cover the actual cost of the medications. When public health is threatened, all Arkansans suffer."

Pharmacy Benefit Managers are considered the middleman between insurance companies and pharmacies and can set the amount for reimbursement for each prescription, Rutledge said.

CVS Caremark began reducing its reimbursement rate for pharmacies that participate in the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace earlier this year and Rutledge said her office began getting reports about the reduced rates.

In the announcement, Rutledge said her office has requested information to determine if the change in the reimbursement rate would violate provisions of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Also, Rutledge said anyone who has been impacted by the rate changes should contact her office.

