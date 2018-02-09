Paragould City Council passes ordinance to buying new police cruisers

The Paragould City Council discussed whether to buy five new police cruisers during Monday night's meeting.

Councilman Mark Rowland said the goal is to waive competitive bidding for the purchase.

It would allow the city to buy five Ford SUV’s with air conditioning for the back seats.

The council passed an ordinance to buy the new vehicles.

Rowland said it would help make detainees comfortable.

Each vehicle, with the added feature, will cost the city around $27,000 each.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.