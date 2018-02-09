Paragould City Council to discuss buying new police cruisers

The Paragould City Council will discuss whether to buy five new police cruisers during their next meeting.

Councilman Mark Rowland said the goal is to waive competitive bidding for the purchase.

It would allow the city to buy five Ford SUV’s with air conditioning for the back seats.

Rowland said it would help make detainees comfortable.

Each vehicle, with the added feature, would cost the city around $27,000 each.

