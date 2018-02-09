Food truck vendor ordinance on table for Paragould City Council

The increased interest in mobile food vendors in Paragould has caused the city to propose a new ordinance for the industry.

Paragould City Councilman Mark Rowland said the ordinance will better regulate food trucks by laying down some ground rules.

According to the ordinance, vendors must have hours of operation, a sales tax permit, and have state health inspections.

“The ordinance committee got together a couple of months ago and said you know we need to get out in front of this a little bit to make sure that not only are our citizens protected, but the mobile food vendors are protected,” Rowland said. “So that is why we are doing this.”

The ordinance also states vendors cannot operate on private property.

Rowland said with this in place, they encourage food vendors to work in Paragould.

The ordinance will go before the city council on February 12.

