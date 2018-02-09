Daycare under investigation after child came home with bruises

A daycare center in Little Rock is under an Arkansas Department of Human Services investigation after a father said his daughter came home with bruises.

According to a Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, DHS said the Childcare Network self-reported themselves after the family’s complaint.

James Reddick said he took his daughter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and also filed a police report.

He said when he picked up his daughter from the daycare, he noticed a bump on the girl’s head.

After they got home, he noticed bruises went from the girl’s forehead to her lower back.

Reddick said he never received an incident report from the daycare, but was later told by the daycare’s director an investigation is underway.

DHS also confirms an investigation is underway.

