Team USA makes appearance at opening ceremony

The opening ceremony at the 2018 winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is now in the books.

Team USA entered the stadium as the largest group of athletes, totaling 242 in all.

It's the largest winter Olympic team ever.

The flag-bearer was luger Erin Hamlin of Remsen, New York. Hamlin is a 4-time Olympian as well as the first female American luger to medal in Singles competition.

Several familiar names are competing in this year's winter Olympics for team USA, including alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and snowboarder Shaun White.

You can catch the winter Olympic games this month on NBC Region 8.

