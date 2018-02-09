Jonesboro church hosts first-ever Night to Shine event

Approximately four years ago, the Tim Tebow Foundation created "A Night to Shine," an annual event honoring people with special needs across the world.

Now, roughly 550 churches worldwide celebrate A Night to Shine. In Jonesboro Friday, Fellowship Baptist Church hosted their first-ever event.

"Tim Tebow has organized a huge manual with a lot of specifics and we were able to follow their direction so that made it all doable," Event Chairperson Susan Smith said.

Though the event costs roughly $8,000 to $10,000 to put on, the smiles on the faces of the special guests honored were priceless.

It took 27 committees, formed from 250 people to make the magical night possible. But those who attended had the time of their life.

"We have been waiting on this all week long," one attendee said.

Each guest was treated to hair, makeup, a shoe shine, food, and a limo ride.

To top it all off, attendees walked down a red carpet into the event.

"I think this is really fun. I like it because I like to dance," one guest said.

Chad Rogers, the lead pastor at Fellowship Bible Church, said tonight is a reminder of how important everyone is.

"This is a chance to celebrate who they are and how God has made them and really crown them as sons and daughters of the King, Rogers said.

More than 100 people attended the first ever A Night to Shine in Jonesboro.

Volunteers told Region 8 News they're thankful for the community's support in making A Night to Shine a night to remember.

