Firefighters respond to partial building collapse in Batesville

No one was injured Friday after the back wall and parts of two floors collapsed at a building in downtown Batesville.

According to Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn, firefighters went to the old Adler Building on lower Main Street between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday after getting a call about the situation.

Gleghorn said work was being done on the building this week and that the owners were trying to develop it after buying the building about a year and a half ago.

Authorities do not know why the collapse happened but firefighters were at the scene Friday night and into Saturday morning, watching the building, Gleghorn said.

