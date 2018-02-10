Organization moves to try and save collapsed Batesville building

Main Street Batesville is trying to save a building that partially collapsed over the weekend.

According to a post on Main Street Batesville's Facebook page, the group is asking for help to pull out the debris of the old Adler Building.

According to Batesville Fire Chief Brent Gleghorn, firefighters went to the old Adler Building on lower Main Street between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday after getting a call about the situation.

Gleghorn said work was being done on the building this week and that the owners were trying to develop it after buying the building about a year and a half ago.

Authorities do not know why the collapse happened.

