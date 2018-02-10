Man faces kidnapping charges in Poinsett County

A man who had been sought in Kansas for aggravated kidnapping reportedly held a woman captive at a Poinsett County home for three days using threats to keep the woman there, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Saturday.

Leonel Cruz of Harrisburg was arrested on suspicion of two counts of kidnapping, terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the case.

According to a media release, Poinsett County deputies executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at a home on Tate Lane near Harrisburg after getting a report Wednesday.

"The search warrant stemmed from a report made Wednesday afternoon in which a female reported she had been held captive at that residence for approximately three days by a Hispanic male identified as Leonel Cruz," Molder said in a statement to Region 8 News. "Mr. Cruz used physical force, threat of death and even the victim's one-year-old daughter as collateral to make sure that she didn't leave. The subsequent investigation identified a second victim in a related incident. Both victims escaped under different circumstances."

In addition to aggravated kidnapping, Cruz had active warrants out of Pottawatomie County, Kansas for aggravated battery, criminal threatening, domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, Molder said.

Molder said other charges are expected to be filed in connection with the investigation.

