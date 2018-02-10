6th grader's art awarded by Lions Club

A young man was rewarded by a Jonesboro Lions Club after his artwork got statewide recognition.

On Saturday, Kendrick Dixon was given a cash prize after his artwork took second place in a statewide Lions Club competition.

The competition challenges kids to draw a representation of peace.

Dixon said his drawing was meant to bring people together.

"It's about black and whites together and the world connected," he said.

He was awarded several cash prizes for his art, both on the local and state level.

"He's getting his third cash prize for making this poster," said Lions Club leader Charles Hartwig. "So, art pays."

Dixon said he plans to keep drawing and compete in the Lions Club contest again next year.

