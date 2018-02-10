Authorities investigate shooting in Independence County

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, one person was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday as authorities investigate a shooting.

Deputies got a call between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. about the shooting on Dry Run Circle in the Batesville area. Authorities are interviewing both suspects and witnesses in connection with the shooting.

