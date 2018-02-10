Victim named in Independence Co. shooting

The victim of a shooting in Independence County over the weekend has been identified.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 21-year-old Jamal Balentine was shot and taken to a hospital Saturday as authorities investigate a shooting.

Balentine is reportedly in stable condition.

Deputies got a call between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. about the shooting on Dry Run Circle in the Batesville area.

The suspect's name has not yet been released pending the filing of formal charges.

