Healthy Heart two mile event held

St Bernards Health and Wellness and Gearhead Outfitters came together for a special event on Saturday.

The Healthy Heart 2 mile walk/run was held as part of their Get in Gear fitness series.

Around 150 people participated in the walk/run.

All the event proceeds will be donated to the St Bernards foundation.

"It goes back to education programs for kids about how important it is to exercise," said Sales and Marketing Coordinator at St. Bernards Health and Wellness Pat Farmer. "We also give back to the schools for exercise equipment, so, everything is geared toward again just promoting healthy lifestyles in our community."

The two groups will also host another event in the series in March.

They will hold an indoor triathlon.

Anyone who would like to register for the triathlon can contact St. Bernards Health and Wellness.

