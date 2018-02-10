Special Olympics Polar Plunge held in Blytheville

An event Saturday in Blytheville helped to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Source: Blytheville Police Department Facebook page)

The Blytheville Police Department hosted the Blytheville Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics. (Source: Blytheville Police Department Facebook page)

The water may have been cold but it did not stop people on Saturday from taking the plunge to help Special Olympics.

According to a Facebook post from the Blytheville Police Department, the department hosted the Blytheville Polar Plunge at the Hampton Inn in Blytheville. Several people participated including a team called the Plungers, officials said, noting the rainy, overcast conditions did not stop people from taking part.

"It's amazing is how the plungers can jump out as quick as they jump in," according to the post.

Blytheville police also wanted to thank everyone for participating and taking part in the event.

