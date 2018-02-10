Three county pursuit ends in man's arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three county pursuit ends in man's arrest

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A Strawberry man was arrested after leading police on a three-county chase Saturday.

According to a Newport Police press release, 53-year-old Richard Cobb was arrested after leading police on a chase through Jackson, Independence, and Lawrence Counties. 

Police say around 1:24 Saturday afternoon, Newport Police pulled Cobb over on North State Street in Newport. Cobb had an absconder warrant from Arkansas Community Corrections, and when the Newport officer attempted to make contact with Cobb, he fled. 

After an hour-long chase, Cobb drove his car down a field road in Lawrence County, jumped out of the car, ran through a wooded area, then through some nearby chicken houses, before finally being apprehended without incident. 

Cobb is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on the absconder warrant and will face additional charges from the pursuit. 

Newport Police, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies, Tuckerman Police, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas State Police, Independence County Sherriff's deputies, and Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies also were involved with the chase. 

