Deven Simms dismissed from A-State Men's Basketball

Jonesboro, AR - A-State Men's Basketball announcing today that Deven Simms would no longer be with the team.

Head coach Mike Balado released an official statement saying, “Deven Simms has been dismissed from our program. We’re establishing a culture at Arkansas State, a culture that we will use to build a successful program, and Deven was unable to adhere to those standards. Deven is on track to graduate in May and we wish him success in his future.”

Simms joined the Red Wolves last season as a junior college transfer from Connors State College.

This season, Simms was the leading scorer for the team, averaging just over 17 points a game for Arkansas State.